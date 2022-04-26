Jared Padalecki is “lucky to be alive” after being involved in a car accident, Jensen Ackles told fans at a “Supernatural” convention over the weekend.

Padalecki, 39, was scheduled to appear at Creation Entertainment’s “Supernatural” Official Conventions in East Brunswick, New Jersey, from April 22-24. In video shared online by an attendee on Sunday, Ackles, 44, shared that his former on-screen brother was involved in a “very bad accident.”

“I miss my buddy. He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here,” Ackles told fans. “I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on.”

The actor noted that Padalecki was OK with him sharing news of his incident, before going into detail.

“He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive,” Ackles said. “And not only that, but he’s home recovering, which the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is, like, blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

He went on to share that there were no fatalities, but that “the airbag packs a punch.” Ackles recalled Padalecki telling him that he felt like he went “12 rounds with (Mike) Tyson.”

And while he’s doing OK and “moving around,” Ackles said, “Keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get the chance on social and he’ll be back with us soon.”

The day before his appearances, the “Walker” star tweeted that he wasn’t going to be able to attend the weekend festivities.

“Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again,” Padalecki tweeted, without sharing an explanation.

Padalecki and Ackles portrayed brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, on The CW series. It ran for 15 seasons, from 2005 to 2020.

The next “Supernatual” convention is scheduled to take place June 3-5 in Rosemont, Illinois.