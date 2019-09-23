"Walker, Texas Ranger" may be returning to TV!

"Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki will revive the role of crime-fighting tough guy Cordell Walker in "Walker," a reimagining of the beloved CBS action series, which aired from 1993 until 2001, CBS TV Studios confirmed Monday.

Just like the original series, which starred martial arts great Chuck Norris, the new "Walker" will explore morality and family, with a special focus on rediscovering the common ground that unites us all.

Padalecki, a Texas native, will take over the role of Cordell Walker in the upcoming "Walker." D Dipasupil / Getty Images

"At the center of the series is Cordell Walker, a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit," CBS TV Studios said. "Our broken widower and father of two returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years for a high-profile case — only to discover that there’s even more work to be done at home."

Walker will fight crime alongside a female partner, one of the only women in Texas Rangers history.

Together, the duo are "the modern-day heroes our world needs, following their own moral code to fight for what’s right, regardless of the rules."

Padalecki, 37, who first found fame as Rory Gilmore's boyfriend Dean on "Gilmore Girls," was born and raised in the Lone Star State, so viewers can expect an authentic Texas drawl. He's currently shooting his 15th and final season as Sam Winchester on "Supernatural."

"Walker" is currently being shopped by CBS TV Studios and does not yet have a network home.