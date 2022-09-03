Janice Dickinson candidly responds to critical reviews of her 'Top Model' judging

Janice Dickinson is keeping it real.

In an Instagram reel shared on Friday, Sept. 2, Dickinson answered a fan's question about whether or not she has "any regrets" about the things she said when she was a judge on "America's Next Top Model."

“Um, no. It was acting and that’s that,” Dickinson replied.

She captioned the post, "People forget that tv is acting."

In the comments, Dickinson's fans defended her answer. One person wrote, "You made that show 🤷‍♀️."

Another said, "Acting! Forever The World’s First Supermodel! ❤️❤️❤️."

And a third wrote, "You said a lot of funny lines and actions. I stopped watching one you left. Season 2 is my favorite cause of the girls and all of yall. 🌟❤️🌟."

Dickinson acted as a judge on the model series from 2003 to 2006. On the show, she was known for her negative critiques.

In resurfaced clips that have been appearing on social media, Dickinson is heard saying that she doesn't believe the winner of the show should be a plus-size model, and in another, she heavily criticized a Black model's unretouched photos and said they looked like a "Hitchcock film."

"America's Next Top Model" has also come under fire by social media users for being a "problematic" show.

Janice Dickinson makes a guest appearance and critiques photos at the computer with Jay Manuel, Director of Photo Shoots in "America's Next Top Model." Cliff Lipson / CBS via Getty Images

In one episode, the contestants were asked to pose like a woman from a different race and take modelesque pictures. Creator and executive producer Tyra Banks also criticized a model for not wanting to close the gap in her teeth.

In a 2015 appearance on "Oprah: Where Are They Now," Dickinson opened up about her time on the show and said that Banks hired her to "be like a female Simon Cowell, to be feeding in a negative fashion the things about the girls."

While reflecting on the show, she called it an "amazing experience," apologizing to Banks for previous comments she had made about her experience on the show after being in fired in 2006.

"Tyra is a tough business woman and she does great TV but I respect her as a woman," she said. "I have said some pretty bad things about her in the past because I had been fired and I was very hurt that I had been fired and so I acted out. That's not when I was acting in a sober fashion."

Dickinson has been open about her substance issues in the past. In that same 2015 interview, she shared: "There was free cocaine, there was alcohol everywhere — behind shoots, backstage at fashion shows, in limousines, at Studio 54."