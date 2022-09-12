Hoda and Jenna debut new show opener — take a look!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are celebrating a new beginning!

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna unveiled an energetic new show opener to the fourth hour on Monday as they reunited following Jenna's trip to Scotland.

The new opening features Hoda in a red suit and Jenna in a sparkling multicolored dress sharing their big smiles as they dance with a view of New York City in the background.

"This is all new," Hoda said on the show Monday. "We are rebooting, resetting, rejuvenating, all the re-stuff. We've been waiting for this day for a long, long time and we're just happy that we're together, we're happy you're with us."

The new opening was filmed on the top floor of the One Vanderbilt skyscraper in Manhattan.

"It was kind of like we were in some music video," Jenna said. "It felt like we were sort of Destiny’s Child in there dancing, even though it was just us."

"Shooting that new open, we kind of got that fresh feeling," Hoda said.

Monday also marked the first time in three weeks that Hoda and Jenna have been together in the studio, as Jenna recently returned from a trip to Scotland.

She had dinner with King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, on what turned out to be his final night as a prince before he ascended to the throne. Jenna was set to interview Camilla, the queen consort, before news broke of Queen Elizabeth II's death, resulting in the interview being canceled.

The new show opener kicks off a week featuring one big-name guest after another who will be dropping by for the fourth hour of TODAY.

Hoda and Jenna welcomed reality star Kourtney Kardashian Barker and country music star Blake Shelton on Monday to get things started.

Singer Dove Cameron and comedian Jo Koy will be on the show Tuesday, followed by reality star and fashion designer Nicole Richie on Wednesday, Oscar winner Viola Davis on Thursday, and country singer LeAnn Rimes and R&B singer Omarion on Friday.