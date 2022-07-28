‘Princess Diaries’ star clears the air: She is not the mother of ‘Stranger Things’ actor Gaten Matarazzo

Heather Matarazzo thinks the world of "Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo, but she's shooting down rumors that the 19-year-old actor is her son.

The "Princess Diaries" star, 39, set the record straight Tuesday in a funny TikTok video that found her gushing about the younger Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson on the hit Netflix sci-fi series.

"I just wanted to clarify something because I’ve been getting a number of messages regarding this,” she said. “I absolutely adore Gaten Matarazzo, I absolutely adore him. I think he is brilliant, I think he is wonderful, but I cannot claim him as my son. Because he is not,” she said, laughing.

Heather Matarazzo's video comes after rumors have swirled online that the two actors are related. Making matters even more confusing is the fact that Gaten Matarazzo's real mom's name is actually Heather Matarazzo, reports E! News.

"Princess Diaries" star Heather Matarazzo is setting the record straight about rumors suggesting she's the mom of "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo. David Livingston / Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In her video, the “Scream” franchise star, who married writer and comedian Heather Turman in November 2018, invited Gaten Matarazzo to help her clear the air about the familial fallacy.

“Gaten, if you would like to help confirm this, that would be greatly appreciated," she said. "I also wonder how inundated you’re getting with messages as well."

Heather Matarazzo added that her only children were of the "four-legged" variety.

"So yes, love Gaten Matarazzo," she reiterated. "Not my kid. I have no kids. They’re all fur babies. I have four-legged babies."

Before posting her message, Heather Matarazzo posted a TikTok video — set to "Stranger Things" theme music — that showed her reaction as she watched a fan video alleging she and Gaten Matarazzo are mother and son.

“WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS,” the fan wrote in the video, which included images of both actors.

“DUSTIN’S MOM IS LILLY MOSCOVITZ FROM PRINCESS DIARIES?” the fan added as Heather Matarazzo watched, nodding in the negative.

She captioned the clip, “I adore #gatenmatarazzo but he is NOT my son."