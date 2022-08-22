Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck at a Las Vegas wedding chapel more than a month ago.

But it was only after the pair swapped vows again over the weekend that her new brother-in-law shared a moving message on social media officially welcoming her to the family.

On Sunday, actor, filmmaker and Ben’s younger brother, Casey Affleck, took to Instagram with sweet words and a vintage photo.

"Good things are worth waiting for," he wrote. "Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love."

Alongside that message, the 47-year-old posted a photo of the couple walking with him back in the early-aughts — before their 2004 "Bennifer" breakup and long, long before their 2021 romantic reunion.

"Welcome to the family," the post continued. "Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding."

The "Tower Heist" star then got serious again, adding, "Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!! ❤️"

Although the “Manchester by the Sea” star shared that sentiment just one day after the couple threw a lavish wedding celebration at the groom’s estate on Hampton Island Preserve near Savannah, Georgia, according to People, Casey Affleck was unable to attend the star-studded event.

This marriage marks Lopez’s fourth. The entertainer was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

For the Ben Affleck, this union is the second one, following his marriage to Jennifer Garner, which lasted from 2005 until their separation in 2015 and eventual divorce in 2018.