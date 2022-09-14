Brittany Snow and 'Selling the OC' husband Tyler Stanaland call it quits

"Pitch Perfect" star Brittany Snow and her husband of two years, "Selling the OC" star Tyler Stanaland, are calling it quits.

In an Instagram post on Sept. 14, Snow and Stanaland shared the same statement and photo, which featured them sitting in what appeared to be a subway car.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," Snow's statement reads. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Stanaland's statement was exactly the same, except he referred to the actor as "Britt" in the first sentence.

Snow and Stanaland began dating in 2018 and kept their relationship pretty private. In 2020, Snow told People that they'd had a "bunch of friends in common" and he'd reached out to her on Instagram “with a really lame pickup line.”

They tied the knot in March 2020, just before the coronavirus lockdown began.

“Selling the OC,” which is in its first season on Netflix, features 11 real estate agents who work out of the newly established Oppenheim Group’s Newport Beach office. Stanaland, a former pro surfer, is one of the show’s agents and comes from a real estate family.

Though Snow never appeared on Stanaland's reality show, their marriage became somewhat of a talking point.

In the show, the cast discusses one moment when cast member Kayla Cardona tried to kiss Stanaland in an off-camera moment during work drinks.

“I’m so f---ing offended by Kayla’s behavior last night,” Polly Brindle said on the show. “After a few drinks, she tries to make out with the married men in the office.”

“She genuinely tried to kiss me," Stanaland confirmed in the episode.

Cardona would later say she was "embarrassed" by the incident and apologize to Stanaland.

Meanwhile, Stanaland went on the podcast "Reality Life with Kate Casey" on Aug. 23 to talk about the incident.

“One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn’t drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing,” he said at the time. “But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married,”

“We are a tight-knit office, and we really did, for the most part all become friends, which is a unique experience for any office,” he said.