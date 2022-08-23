Anne Heche’s death certificate reveals she will be laid to rest in famous cemetery

Anne Heche will be laid to rest alongside some of Hollywood's biggest stars at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery, according to an official death certificate for the late actor obtained Tuesday by NBC News.

The certificate revealed that Heche's body was cremated on Aug. 18, a week after the 53-year-old actor was declared legally dead according to California law following a fiery car accident.

It indicated that the “Six Days, Seven Nights” star would be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, a well-known tourist destination in Los Angeles that acts as the final resting spot for some of Hollywood’s most beloved celebrities, including Judy Garland, Burt Reynolds, Valerie Harper and Estelle Getty.

In a statement released Tuesday, Heche’s oldest son, Homer Laffoon, 20, said that Heche would have approved of the cemetery he and his brother, Atlas, 13, chose for her.

"My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.

"Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events," the statement continued. "She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

Anne Heche, who died earlier this month at age 53, will be buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Heche and ex-husband Coley Laffoon welcomed Homer in 2002. She shared Atlas with ex-boyfriend James Tupper, with whom she co-starred on the ABC series “Men in Trees.”

Heche's death certificate listed her date of death as Aug. 11, with the cause of death attributed to “inhalation and thermal injuries.” The certificated listed “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” as another significant factor that contributed to her death.

Heche was involved in a car accident on Aug. 5. after she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Los Angeles, causing a serious fire. The accident left the Emmy winner intubated and in a coma. She also suffered a severe anoxic brain injury.

A spokesperson for Heche announced on Aug. 12 that Heche was declared legally dead under California law, however, the actor's heart continued to beat and she was kept on life support until it could be determined if she was a match for an organ donation.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” Heche’s family said in a statement at the time.

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact," the statement added.

Heche's spokesperson confirmed on Aug. 14 that the “Wag the Dog” star had been removed from life support.

On Aug. 11, a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News that a preliminary test of Heche’s blood revealed she had drugs in her system at the time of the car crash. The accident, the LAPD said at the time, would be investigated as a felony.

Following Heche's death, the LAPD confirmed that it would no longer be investigating the accident.