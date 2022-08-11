Anne Heche’s 1st blood test reveals presence of drugs, police say, after car crash

A preliminary test of Anne Heche's blood that was conducted after her fiery car accident on Aug. 5 has revealed that the 53-year-old actor had drugs in her system at the time of the crash.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News that Heche's "blood draw revealed the presence of drugs" and said the case is being investigated as a felony DUI traffic collision.

A second test of Heche's blood will be conducted "to rule out any substance/medication administered at the hospital," the spokesperson said, adding that he could not yet comment on the presence of cocaine, fentanyl or alcohol.

Additional testing would be needed to determine that information, the spokesperson said, and can take 30-90 days.

A representative for Heche declined to comment on the LAPD’s update but confirmed that the actor remains in a coma and intubated while in critical condition at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Heche revealed that she had "a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

On Aug. 5, the “Six Days, Seven Nights” actor was the only person involved in a severe vehicular accident and fire that sparked after a Mini Cooper car crashed into a residence in the Los Angeles, California, neighborhood of Mar Vista, according to the LAPD. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it took firefighters over an hour to access and extinguish the fire, which damaged the home of a local woman.

Police told Los Angeles NBC affiliate KNBC that the driver of the Mini Cooper had been speeding down a residential street and possibly hit a curb before launching 30 feet into the home.

LAPD told KNBC that investigators got a warrant to draw Heche’s blood the same day to determine whether she was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The woman who lived in the home with her two dogs was unhurt, KNBC reported, because she was in her backyard at the time of the crash.