Amanda Seyfried shares her ‘gut’ feeling about Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing

Amanda Seyfried is sharing her opinion about the upcoming sentencing of disgraced biotech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, set to take place in September 2022.

During a conversation with fellow actor Jared Leto published in Variety, Seyfried, 36, who portrayed Holmes, 38, in the Hulu series "The Dropout," said she would like to see the former Theranos CEO "take responsibility" for her actions.

"I have thought a lot about the sentencing," said Seyfried.

"I know whatever she’s sentenced with, it’s what she deserves," the actor continued. "And I also know, in my gut, that there’s a space for her outside of this whole Theranos thing, outside of prison — if she goes to prison. Then she’ll get out and she’ll invent something new that’ll work. I don’t know if I’m the only person who feels that way."

Seyfried as Holmes in Hulu's "The Dropout." Beth Dubber / Hulu

The "Mank" star added, "I’d love to see her take responsibility in a very vocal way, which she has not. If she can just take accountability and move on. Yeah, she lied a lot. She’s a mother. She has her whole life ahead of her. She’s my age. I like to think I’m still young, you know what I mean?”

Holmes, along with former Theranos president and COO Sunny Balwani, claimed Theranos' machines could perform over 200 tests using only a few drops of blood, which they could not.

In January 2022, Holmes was found guilty of four counts of fraud including three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by lying to investors to raise funds for the tech start-up.

Holmes, who, according to the New York Times, welcomed her first child with partner Billy Evans in July 2021, will be sentenced on Sept. 26. She faces up to 20 years in prison for each of four counts.

Elizabeth Holmes is seen arriving at the Robert F. Peckham U.S. Federal Court on June 28, 2019 in San Jose, California. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Elsewhere in the Variety interview, Seyfried, who took over the role of Holmes after former "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon exited "The Dropout," confirmed that she never met with Holmes while preparing for the project.

“We weren’t allowed to. She was in litigation, and (Hulu parent company) Disney was very clear about what we could and could not put in the show. And I wasn’t privy to any of that, because I didn’t come on until the last minute," she explained.

When Leto asked Seyfried if she thought Holmes watched "The Dropout," Seyfried wasn't sure.

"I know Elizabeth was told not to watch it," she said, "but I cannot imagine a world where she didn’t peek."