Where is Sunny Balwani, subject of Hulu’s ‘The Dropout,’ now?

Elizabeth Holmes is likely the name you first associate with Theranos, the now-defunct company once poised to revolutionize the blood testing industry. At the age of 19, Holmes dropped out of Stanford to found the biotech startup, which aimed to perform hundreds of tests using a single drop of blood. However, Theranos’ technology proved unable to follow through with its founder’s promises, despite raising over $900 million from investors.

As the saga of Theranos plays out in courts, exposés, podcasts, and shows like Hulu’s “The Dropout,” details about Holmes’ romantic relationship with the company’s former president and chief operating Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani have also captured public interest. Balwani is played by actor Naveen Andrews in “The Dropout," and actor Amanda Seyfried transformed into Holmes.

As of this March, Balwani is currently on trial for the same 11 charges that Holmes faced during her trial: Two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud. Balwani has pleaded not guilty. In January, Holmes — who pleaded not guilty — was found guilty on one count of conspiracy and three counts of wire fraud, and is awaiting sentencing.

Below, find details that inspired Balwani’s story on “The Dropout,” and get updates for where he is now.

Balwani and Holmes’s relationship began in Beijing

“The Dropout” shows Balwani and Holmes’ first meeting, which took place during Stanford’s Mandarin language immersion program Beijing in 2002, according to “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou.

They were in different phases of life. Holmes, 18, was heading into her freshman year at Stanford. Balwani was 37. A software executive, Balwani made a fortune before the dotcom bubble burst in 2000, earning about $40 million in the acquisition of his company per the New York Times.

He started working for Theranos in 2004

Two years later, in 2004, Holmes left Stanford University to start Theranos. In 2017, Balwani admitted to giving Holmes a personal loan to use for Theranos in 2009.

“The company was low on cash, and I knew of the mission and that what the company was trying to do was paramount, and I offered to help the company, and I ended up giving a $13 million personal loan,” he explained in a 2017 deposition, obtained on ABC’s “The Dropout” podcast. “It was interest-free. It was a good-faith loan.”

Balwani joined Theranos as president and COO in 2009, six months after giving a personal loan. As prospectors pointed out during his trial per NBC, Balwani “had no medical degree, no experience in blood testing, (and) no experience building medical devices or running a lab.”

Balwani worked at Theranos until 2016, per the Justice Department.

Holmes and Balwani had a romantic relationship

Unbeknownst to Theranos investors or employees, Holmes and Balwani were carrying out a romantic relationship, and had lived together since 2005, per “Bad Blood.”

In testimony given during her trial, Holmes claimed that Balwani had emotionally and sexually abused her. Balwani has denied all abuse accusations.

Balwani faces the same charges as Holmes and has pleaded not guilty to all

Balwani’s trial began in California in March 2022. He faces two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, as well as nine counts of actual wire fraud.

According to U.S. v. Elizabeth Holmes, et al., the charges stem from accusations that Balwani and Holmes took part in a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors, doctors and patients.

Similar to Holmes’ separate trial (which ended in Jan. 2022), a jury will decide whether Balwani intended to deceive Theranos’ investors about patients about the capabilities of the company’s blood-testing machines, or if he was unaware of their foibles.

During the trial’s opening statements on March 22, a federal prosecutor cast Balwani as Holmes’ right-hand man, helping sell investors, patients, and health providers on Theranos’ machines’ testing capabilities.

Conversely, Balwani’s lawyer, according to the New York Times, chose to deflect blame onto Holmes in his opening statement. “Sunny Balwani did not start Theranos. He did not control Theranos. Elizabeth Holmes, not Sunny, founded Theranos and built Theranos,” Balwani’s lawyer, Stephen Cazares, said.

Balwani and Holmes’ texts give insight into their relationship

During both Holmes and Balwani’s trials, text exchanges were submitted as evidence. According to NBC, the texts amounted to 12,000 total.

Some texts showed how they perceived their relationship. In one 2014 exchange shared during Holmes’ trial per the Washington Post, Balwani wrote, “I love you. I admire your wisdom and your strength; and your decency and kindness.” Holmes replied, “You know what these things coming from you mean to me. What you say to me equals my confidence.”

Other texts showed their approach to the business. In April 2022, NBC provided an exchange included in Balwani’s trial, in which Balwani texted Holmes, “...this business…that’s why the universe brought us together.” Holmes replied, “I know.”

In another text, sent in July 2015, Balwani wrote, “I am responsible for everything at Theranos,” per NBC.

Balwani recently sold the home he shared with Holmes

Court testimony revealed that in 2013, Balwani and Elizabeth created an LLC to purchase a $9 million, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home based in Atherton, CA.

According to Market Watch, Balwani sold the house for $15.8 million in Jan. 2022.