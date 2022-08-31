Actor Charlbi Dean’s fiancé breaks silence following her death at 32

Charlbi Dean’s fiancé, Luke Volker, is thanking fans for their heartfelt messages following news of the up-and-coming actor’s death at age 32.

On Wednesday, Volker shared an emotional message on Instagram.

“Hi, everyone,” he began the short, somber video. “ I wanted to just post a picture of Charlbi, but it’s a bit hard.”

He continued, “I just wanted to let you all know I see all your messages, all the love, and I appreciate it. I really do. I just can’t really reply to them right now, but thank you guys. I appreciate it. I love you.”

The comments were filled with messages from fans expressing their condolences.

Dean, who appeared in the CW superhero series “Black Lightning” and landed a breakout role in the upcoming film “Triangle of Sadness,” died Monday in New York from an “unexpected sudden illness,” a rep for the actor confirmed Tuesday to NBC News.

The rep did not provide additional details regarding the illness.

In April, Dean revealed on Instagram that Volker had popped the question.

She uploaded a slideshow that included photos of Volker down on one knee and another of the two sharing a kiss.

The South African actor included quadrants in her caption and explained the significance of the specific proposal spot in Manhattan, New York.

“Location of our first kiss and the location where I said yes to my boy,” she wrote, adding a ring emoji.

The artist also shared pictures from the proposal on his page and said, “So many great captions, you know your boy had some bangers waiting in the wings. But all I can say is — this one’s dedicated to the love of my life. The girl of my dreams.”

The two had been together for over four years. He posted a tribute for their three-year anniversary in June 2021.

He constantly gushed about his fiancee and her rising career on social media.

The couple attended the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May for the premiere of the satirical dark comedy “Triangle of Sadness.”

Volker celebrated Dean’s accomplishment of having a movie debut at the prestigious festival on Instagram.

“3 years later!! Against all odds, almost impossible obstacles, they pulled it off!” he said next to a photo of the pair dressed in black tie attire at the event. “The film is a masterpiece from top to bottom everyone did a spectacularly job getting it done. I couldn’t be more proud of you my love.”

Last month, he uploaded a sweet photo of them smiling together.

“Me & the goose,” he captioned the silly snap.

Dean commented and joked, “You’re the goose.”

In “Triangle of Sadness,” which also stars Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson, Dean plays a model that gets invited onto a superyacht. The movie hits theaters in the U.S. on Oct. 7.

Acclaimed filmmaker Ruben Östlund, who directed the flick, penned a moving tribute to the late actor on Instagram in English and Swedish on Wednesday.

“Charlbi’s sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy,” he said. “It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew.”

He added, “The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad. At this difficult time, my thoughts go out to her loved ones, her family and her fiancé Luke.”