Actor Charlbi Dean, 32, dies of ‘unexpected sudden illness’

Dean's breakout role was in the 2022 movie “Triangle of Sadness.”
"Triangle Of Sadness" Photocall - The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Charlbi Dean, seen here at the Cannes Film Festival in May, has died at age 32, a rep for the actor has confirmed. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage
By Gina Vivinetto and Diana Dasrath

Charlbi Dean, an up-and-coming actor from South Africa, has died.

Dean, whose breakout role was in the 2022 film "Triangle of Sadness," died Monday in New York from an "unexpected sudden illness" at age 32, a rep for the actor confirmed Tuesday to NBC News.

No additional details were immediately provided regarding the illness.

Dean made her acting debut in 2010 in the South African movie "Spud," returning for the movie's 2013 sequel “Spud 2: The Madness Continues.”

SANS FILTRE TRIANGLE OF SADNESS 2022 de Ruben Ostlund Charlbi Dean Kriek Harris Dickinson. Prod DB © 30WEST - Arte France Cinema - BBC Films - Bord Ca
Charlbi Dean and co-star Harris Dickinson as models in the award-winning 2022 film "Triangle of Sadness."Alamy Stock Photo

She appeared for two seasons in the CW’s superhero series “Black Lightning,” playing an assassin named Syonide.

Dean starred alongside veteran actor Woody Harrelson and British actor Harris Dickinson in “Triangle of Sadness,” a satirical dark comedy written and directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund.

Dean and Dickinson play shipwrecked fashion models in the movie, which won the Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival, this past May.

“Triangle of Sadness” is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on Oct. 7.


