Paris Hilton believes her missing dog is alive after speaking with 7 pet psychics

Paris Hilton is hopeful that her missing dog can return home.

On Monday, Oct. 3, Hilton, 41, posted a picture of her missing pooch named Diamond Baby on her Instagram Stories and revealed the valuable information that she's attained from several pet physics.

parishilton via Instagram

“I have spoken to 7 credible pet mediums/communicators that all say she is alive & that someone has her," Hilton penned, saying that the news has given her "hope."

In an effort to find Diamond Baby sooner than later, Hilton shared that she had planned to increase the $10,000 reward she had already offered for her safe return, but ultimately decided not to because her security team said it could put herself and her other dogs in danger.

"(My dogs) might become targets for some sick creep that might try and kidnap them for reward," the "This Is Paris" star said. "Sad to me that we even have to worry about something like that but unfortunately there are some real messed up people in this world."

Hilton added that hope is "the only thing" that's been getting her through this terrible time, asking her followers to "keep an eye out" for her precious pup.

Hilton also reshared a cute video of Diamond Baby in a robe sitting in front of a laptop that had her name on it.

parishilton via Instagram

"I miss my Diamond Baby so much it hurts!" she wrote. "I know she's alive out there somewhere! Please spread the word and help bring my bb girl home."

Hilton's new plea to find her dog comes nearly three weeks after her pet went missing.

On Sept. 19, she posted a video of herself holding Diamond Baby and wrote that she was "at a loss for words" in the caption.

Hilton noted that her dog went missing on Sept. 14, when she was at a photo shoot and had movers in her Beverly Hills home. She said that she believes one of the movers left the door open when they were there, which is how Diamond Baby might have escaped.

Hilton mentioned that in addition to using a pet physic in the first week of Diamond Baby's disappearance, she had also tapped a pet detective and a dog whisperer and was looking into dog-finding drones.

"All I want is for her to be safe and back at home where she belongs," Hilton wrote in another post, encouraging followers to the reach out to finddiamondbaby@gmail.com with "any information about her whereabouts."