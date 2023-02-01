Pamela Anderson on the infamous VMAs brawl between exes Kid Rock and Tommy Lee

You might have read about Pamela Anderson in headlines. But in her new memoir, “Love, Pamela,” the former Playboy playmate and “Baywatch” star shares an intimate perspective on what was going through her head during some of her most headline-making pop culture moments.

Take the brawl between two of her ex-husbands, Tommy Lee and Kid Rock (the stage name of Robert Ritchie), during the live airing of MTV’s Music Video Awards in 2007.

Anderson met Lee on New Year’s Eve in 1994, and married him weeks later. Two kids and a highly intimate video later, their relationship ended in divorce in 1998. Anderson and Ritchie were in an on-again, off-again relationship between 2001 and 2006.

A year later, Anderson found herself at the center of a feud between the two rockers when all three attended the MTV Video Music Awards. By then, Anderson writes in the memoir, her relationship with Ritchie had soured, as evidenced by their interaction on the red carpet.

“He looked at me and said, ‘Look what the cat dragged in,’” she writes in her memoir.

Then, the three were seated near each other during the actual show.

“I saw Tommy. He entered from another way — kind of sneaking in and taking a seat — and when I slipped past him to sit down, Tommy pulled me onto his lap. He was sitting next to the magician Criss Angel, and I asked Criss if he could make Tommy disappear,” she writes.

According to Anderson, Kid Rock was “fuming from his seat” as he looked on at them. Things got heated after Pamela presented to Ye and Alicia Keys began to perform her new single “No One.”

“At the lyrics ‘everything’s gonna be all right,’ Tommy and Bob dove at each other,” she recalls. “Fists were flying, and the whole thing ended up on live TV. I walked out, and Alicia didn’t miss a beat, kept on singing.”

A 2007 Associated Press report noted that “no criminal charges” were filed over the tussle.

“It’s worth noting that Tommy Lee requested no prosecution relating to the incident, and there were no injuries to either person,” said Dan Kulin, spokesman for District Attorney David Roger, at the time.

“MTV must have been thrilled. I told the press waiting outside that we were bamboozled. Boys will be boys,” Anderson writes.

Lee apologized to Anderson on his website after the event, per MTV News. Ritchie gave context during an appearance of “The Kevin & Bean Show” on Los Angeles’ KROQ-FM, per People, saying the rivalry between the men had been “going on for five years,” and he did “what any man would do.”

Anderson, in an interview with Variety, said that she and Lee, with whom she shares two sons, are still in touch. He wrote her a letter when the show “Pam & Tommy,” based on their marriage, came out. Anderson said she “refused” to watch the show.

“I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, ‘Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time,’ because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again,” she said.

TODAY has reached out to Ritchie and Lee for comment.