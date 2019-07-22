Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban may have a fun time in the bedroom together, but if Kidman had it her way, her hubby wouldn't rave about it in his music.

During her guest spot on the "Kyle & Jackie O" show, the "Big Little Lies" star opened up about Urban's steamy song "Gemini," which describes his wife of 13 years as a "maniac in the bed, but a braniac in her head."

Kidman and Urban tied the knot in 2006 and share two daughters. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

"I don’t censor his art, but it is a little embarrassing,” Kidman shared.

On the other hand, the Oscar winner joked, "It’s better than saying ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!'”

When host Kyle Sandilands quoted another line from the track —"She’s waking to make love in the middle of the night" — flustered Kidman wouldn't even comment.

“No, what?! You’re making that up, Kyle. Shut up. I’m not answering that, that’s outrageous,” she said.

Urban told Entertainment Tonight last year he wrote the sexy song, which was released on his 2018 album "Graffiti U," without telling his wife about it.

"No, that's why I got so intimate, I'm sure," the country star shared.

As for Kidman's response to the tune, Urban said, "I think she liked it. I hope so. Yeah, it's a good dance song."