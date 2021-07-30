Nicki Minaj says she is hosting a 'Real Housewives' reunion, thrilling fans

Nicki Minaj is stepping into the "Real Housewives" world!

At least, according to her Instagram, she is. Late Monday night, the "Anaconda" singer posted a video on her account implying she will be asking the tough questions at "The Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion.

"I’ll be hosting the reunion," the 38-year-old rapper and mother of one wrote in the caption. "(Let me know) what y'all want me to ask chile."

Meanwhile, the video is an extended teaser for "The Real Housewives of Potomac," with Minaj's "Moment 4 Life" undergoing a lyrical reworking so that the words say "Potomac for life."

So if we take her word for it, Minaj is taking the reins from "Real Housewives" executive producer Andy Cohen, the "Watch What Happens Live!" host who has never missed one of his beloved "Real Housewives" reunion?

Fact or fiction? Will Nicki Minaj, seen here at a Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York City in 2017, take over for Andy Cohen? Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Bravo would neither confirm nor deny that this is actually happening. When reached by TODAY, a representative for Minaj wouldn't comment.

One of the "RHOP" cast, Karen Huger, left a note in the comments: "All right now," with a fire emoji, to which Minaj replied, "Yes ma'am. I know a thing or 2 about being the Grand Dame."

Fellow castmate Wendy Osefo also gave a high-five in the comments, writing, "Yessssss Queen." Minaj answered, "II)t's givin the most iconic reunion of awl time chi."

Fans were also delighted on Twitter; @TeresaUpdates wrote, "I woke up to find out that Nicki Minaj is hosting the Potomac Reunion this season. Am I still dreaming?"

I woke up to find out that Nicki Minaj is hosting the Potomac Reunion this season. Am I still dreaming?😍 #RHOP — Teresa Giudice Updates (@TeresaUpdates) July 30, 2021

"It’s @NICKIMINAJ having a full blown conversation with the Potomac girls in her comments and saying she’s hosting the reunion for me today I love that lady I bet she yells at the tv like the rest of us," @hatedbymost132 tweeted.

It’s @NICKIMINAJ having a full blown conversation with the Potomac girls in her comments and saying she’s hosting the reunion for me today I love that lady I bet she yells at the tv like the rest of us🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂 #RHOP — King (@hatedbymost132) July 30, 2021

Though one tweet suggested it wasn't for real, responding to @TeresaUpdates, "She’s not ... apparently it was just a joke."

She’s not Shsksjsksjs apparently it was just a joke — KingSleeze (@MarnieSleeze) July 30, 2021

Whatever the truth, "Real Housewives" is definitely a buzzed-about topic these days; while wearing a somewhat profane T-shirt, Rihanna called out "Real Housewives of New York's" Ramona Singer in a shady Instagram post July 28, wondering, "(W)hat was said @ramonasinger ? #RHONY"

So for now, this is as juicy a topic as any that might be enjoyed on a "Real Housewives" show — and we can't wait to see what happens next! Stay tuned, Barbz.