Candiace Dillard of 'Real Housewives of Potomac' apologizes for homophobic tweets

Candiace Dillard of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" has issued an apology for homophobic tweets from nine years ago.

Dillard, 33, tweeted an apology on Wednesday for "tweets that resurfaced from nearly 10 years ago" that she said have offended people she loves.

Candiace Dillard of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" has apologized for homophobic tweets from nearly 10 years ago. Bravo

"To my loyal fanbase, particularly the LGBTQIA+ viewers, thank (you) for your unwavering support. I love you," she wrote. "I, alone, am responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans. At the time I was a private citizen, speaking carelessly and crassly as we often do, and for my lack of better judgment, I am sorry.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

I want to address tweets that resurfaced from nearly 10 years ago that may have offended people I love dearly and those who have supported me as a Potomac Housewife. pic.twitter.com/t5N4s4SoiW — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) August 12, 2020

"While I have always considered myself an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, I recognize my words were insensitive, and undermined the support, reverence and love I have consistently tried to demonstrate through advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights and causes, as well as my personal relationships with those who identify as LGBTQIA+."

Dillard continued that she has "learned and matured" over the past decade.

"I am still evolving," she wrote. "The language I used carelessly wasn’t acceptable back then, and it isn’t acceptable now. I acknowledge that my words were hurtful, and for that I am deeply sorry."

She added that this has been "a humbling experience" and she hopes it will be "a teachable moment."

"While I’ve personally experienced the pain of disenfranchisement as a Black woman, I will never know firsthand the hurt many LGBTQIA+ people experience from pervasive discrimination, family rejection, barriers to employment, homelessness, homophobia, transphobia and more," she wrote.

Dillard is the latest member of the "Real Housewives" world who has backtracked from some insensitive remarks, which included Ramona Singer apologizing for derogatory comments she made about Bethenny Frankel’s late boyfriend, Dennis Shields, last year.