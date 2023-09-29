Wynonna Judd and husband Cactus Moser have date night at People's Choice Country Awards

Wynonna Judd had a very special person by her side at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards.

The superstar was honored with the Country Champion Award during the Sept. 28 ceremony held at the The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, where she was accompanied by her husband, Cactus Moser.

For their date night, they color coordinated in black ensembles. Judd opted for a black leather stop and wide-legged pants, while Moser wore a white button-up shirt under a black blazer and vest, which he paired with leather pants.

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser at the People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28, 2023. Variety / Variety via Getty Images

During the ceremony, The Brothers Osbourne gave Judd the first-ever Country Champion Award, which recognized her for her philanthropic endeavors.

She first took the stage to sing a medley of her songs which included “No One Else on Earth” and “I Saw the Light” before delivering an emotional and impactful speech. She recalled her early beginnings as a new country singer, the highs and the lows that the past years have brought her and even spoke about her mother Naomi Judd's death.

“I walked into the (hospital) room and I held her in my arms, kissed her on the forehead, shut her eyes and said, ‘I love you mom.’ I walked out of that room, went home, got up the next morning and showed up at the Country Music Hall of Fame to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” she said. “You know why? Because that’s how much we love music. Regardless of what has happened to me and who, I show up and I show out.”

Wynonna Judd performs on stage during the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards. Katherine Bomboy/NBC / NBC via Getty Images

Judd would go on to thank her husband, saying, “Thanks to my husband, Cactus. You are my King.”

She also gave a shoutout to daughter Grace and son Elijah, "I love being your mother. I have a granddaughter and I will do anything to protect her and to do battle," she added.

Moser is the former drummer for the band Highway 101. The two met in the '80s when she was touring with her mom as The Judds. After reconnecting later in life, they started dating in late 2009 and got married in 2012.

“He’s the most tough and tender man I’ve ever been with that I trust,” Judd told People in October 2022. “We are so connected. It’s crazy how connected we are. I trust him with my life — which, I can’t always say that about men in my life.”

Judd noted how Moser has always been a supportive partner, telling the magazine, “Sometimes I just need to stop and take a breath. I’m so hard on myself. I was always taught to do it better, do it better, do it better. And sometimes he’ll say, ‘Honey, your best is good enough.’”