Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley arrested on indecent exposure charges

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, has been arrested.

Kelley, 27, was arrested April 5 in Millbrook, Alabama, on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations, according to a booking profile on the Elmore County Sheriff's Office's official website.

According to the profile, Kelley is being held in a Elmore County jail cell and has a $1000 bond.

TODAY.com has reached out to Judd for comment.

In February 2020 appearance on Fox Nation’s "The Pursuit! with John Rich" Judd said of her daughter's legal troubles, “I’m no different than anyone else. I’ve got kids who have made great successful choices. I have just as much to say about the testimony — emphasis on the word 'test' — of both my children saying, ‘Wow, that didn’t work.’”

"I will tell you this. My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our 'herstory.'" Judd added. “She’s healthier than I was at 23. How she got there — I would not go that way, but I was also sequestered. I was on a bus with my mother. Kind of hard to get in trouble. So that could have been me, John, if I didn’t have music.”

Judd shares Kelley and a son, Elijah Judd, with her ex-husband Arch Kelley III.

This is a developing story.