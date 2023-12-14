Who Is Louis Partridge? What to know about the actor rumored to be dating Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have sparked romance rumors for months now — and judging by new PDA-packed pics of the pair circulating on the internet, the two look to be definitely more than friends.

The "Vampire" singer, 20, and the British actor, 20, were photographed kissing while strolling around New York City on Dec. 13. The new images, which have gone viral on social media, seem to support the idea that the pair may be dating.

Rodrigo previously dated TV producer Adam Haze, while Partridge was previously linked to his "Pistol" co-star Sydney Chandler, the daughter of "Friday Night Lights" star Kyle Chandler.

For months, Rodrogo and Partridge have been spotted together in London and New York, according to E! News.

So who is the young actor who appears to have captured the Grammy winner's heart? Read on to find out.

Partridge was one of the stars of 'Enola Holmes'

London-born Partridge appeared alongside "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobbie Brown in Netflix's 2020 mystery movie "Enola Holmes" and its 2022 sequel "Enola Holmes 2."

He's played both Peter Pan and Sid Vicious

The young actor has shown off his range by playing both Peter Pan, in the 2022 thriller "The Lost Girls," and doomed punk rocker/accused murderer Sid Vicious, bassist of the legendary British band Sex Pistols, in the FX series "Pistol."

Partridge's family supports his career, but keeps him level-headed

The actor's parents and two sisters have shown up to cheer him on at premieres. In July 2022, Partridge posted a photo on Facebook that showed his family by his side at a red carpet event for "Pistol."

"Family love," the actor captioned the shot, adding a red emoji.

The same year, Partridge told British magazine The Face that after "Enola Holmes" premiered, his sudden fame was a shock for his family.

“It was just insane,” said Partridge. ​“I think it’s a little weird for my sister at school because, obviously, the kind of people that watch 'Enola Holmes' are her mates and in her year, that demographic. But she really doesn’t care about it too much.

"My family are trying to keep things as normal as possible… even though it’s kind of f------ mad that it’s happening!" he added.

He's modeled for Prada

In November, Partridge shared a video on Instagram that showed him modeling Prada clothes just weeks after he shared an earlier pic of himself modeling for the brand.

Partridge is set to appear in a fantasy film inspired by Greek mythology

In October 2021, Deadline reported that Partridge had been tapped to star in the epic fantasy-romance film "Ferryman," adapted from Claire McFall's bestselling "Ferryman" YA novel trilogy based on stories from Greek mythology.