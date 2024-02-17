Snoop Dogg is mourning the death of his younger brother, Bing Worthington Jr.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Sergeant Frank Gonzalez, confirmed to NBC News the death of Worthington Jr.

The 44-year-old, who lived in Anaheim, California, died on Feb. 15. The cause of death will be pending the results of the toxicology and autopsy report, Gonzalez said.

A rep for Snoop Dogg did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

On Feb. 16, the rapper, whose given name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., shared a video of him with others at a cemetery.

"@badabing33 always made us laugh 💙🙏🏾😢 u bac with moms," he captioned the clip on Instagram.

"stay strong big bro…. I’m sorry this happened….. Prayers love and light to you and your family," Tyrese commented on the post.

Xzibit, Rock Rock, Terrace Martin, Tamar Braxton and other artists and friends also expressed their condolences.

"The Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper also shared a photo of his brother and mom, Beverly Tate, together, captioning it, "@badabing33 bac wit momma." Tate died October 2021.

There was also a group photo and a photo of just him and his younger brother.

Worthington Jr. worked with Snoop in various roles, including as his tour manager and handling Snoop Dogg Skateboards. He's also credited as an executive producer on "Bigg Snoop Dogg: Raw 'N Uncut Vol. 1," as well as a writer on the "Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj" song "Tha Jump Off," which is featured on the soundtrack, according to IMDB.

In 2016, Worthington Jr. merged his own Dogg Records with Canadian hip-hop label Urban Heat Legends, according to Vice.

At the time, the outlet asked what he was most proud of when it came to his business ventures.

"I tend to be proud of everything but I think it’s working on my brother’s 'Eastsidaz' album when I did a song called 'Be Thankful,'" he said. "I wrote the song and Snoop and Warren G and KAM were on it. I was proud because I came in there and they let me in there as a young guy. They kinda put me to the test. They made me write the song and I came out with the hook, everybody loved it when I did it. And I was like, 'OK I’m there, people are listening to me.'"