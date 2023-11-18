Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie reach settlement day after lawsuit accused him of rape

Rapper and music executive Sean Combs and the singer Cassie have reached a settlement in a lawsuit Cassie filed accusing him of rape and abuse, it was announced Friday.

The announcement of a settlement comes just one day after Cassie, a singer and entertainer whose full name is Casandra Ventura, filed the suit against Combs, known as Diddy.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

The two had been romantic partners.

In a federal lawsuit filed in New York City Thursday, Ventura accused Combs of raping and physically abusing her — including punching, beating, kicking and stomping on her — over the course of their relationship.

Combs also said in a statement that they resolved the matter amicably. “I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” he said in a statement.

Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, said that Ventura was strong for going public with the lawsuit, and “she ought to be commended for doing so.” Combs is one of the most recognizable names in hip-hop.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. A representative said the parties would have no other comment besides the statements.

When announcing the lawsuit, Ventura said she had stayed silent for years but was “finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

The lawsuit alleges that Ventura was trapped by Combs “in a cycle of abuse.”

“Mr. Combs asserted complete control over Ms. Ventura’s personal and professional life, thereby ensuring her inability to escape his hold,” the lawsuit alleged.

A lawyer for Combs on Thursday rejected the accusations, calling them offensive and outrageous.

The couple met around 2005, and Combs later signed Cassie, a singer, model, actor and dancer, to his record label, Bad Boy Records, with a 10-album deal.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.