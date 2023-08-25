Renée Rapp says she endured body-shaming while starring in ‘Mean Girls’ musical

Actor and singer Renée Rapp is opening up about the challenging experience she had while starring in the “Mean Girls” musical.

Many of Rapp’s fans know her for her music and for her portrayal of Leighton on the popular dramedy “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” But Rapp landed her big break in 2019 after being cast as Regina George in the Broadway production of “Mean Girls.”

At just 19 years old, she moved to New York City for the show. Rapp revealed in an interview with The Guardian published on Aug. 23 that she ended up having a rough time.

Reneé Rapp on July 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Kayla Oaddams / Getty Images

The actor, now 23, told the British outlet that she struggled with an eating disorder and that some people working on the musical treated her poorly. They “would say some vile f---ing things to me about my body,” she shared.

She said that her parents were so concerned that they flew to the Big Apple and tried to convince her to leave “Mean Girls” because they worried about her health.

TODAY.com has reached out to Rapp’s rep and the “Mean Girls” production for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The production, along with the rest of Broadway, was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2021, Deadline reported that the “Mean Girls” musical, based on Tina Fey’s 2004 of the same name, would not return.

Since the musical ended, Rapp has focused on her music and acting. In her interview with The Guardian, Rapp said that although her health has improved, her parents are “more worried than they ever have been, because they know more now.”

She explained, “Eating disorders don’t just go away and like, you’re healed, like: ‘Sorry, I can eat again, ha ha!’ It’s a lifelong thing. There are battles with addiction and whatever everywhere.”

The singer added, “I still struggle with it, but at least my parents know that I’ve been taken out of environments that were really harmful to my sickness, which is awesome and a huge win. They worry like hell, but they’re chilling, I guess.”

Rapp feels more comfortable speaking out about her mental health struggles now. She said she previously “suffered in silence for so many years.”

She mentioned that her generation, Generation Z, has a reputation for being more open about their personal struggles.

“I do think I’ve been afforded more opportunities than women before me, men and queer women before me,” said Rapp. “This generation is still super mean to each other. But we are more outspoken — and give less of a f—.”

Rapp previously spoke about the pressures of being a Broadway performer and her parents’ interest in her career when she stopped by the TODAY plaza on July 28 for her Citi Concert Series performance.

In between songs, Rapp chatted with the TODAY team. Hoda Kotb asked her how Broadway influenced her music career.

“Broadway is obviously, like, really intense,” Rapp replied. “Like eight shows a week is absurd and usually I’d make it through eight, like, not alive or present. So the stamina helped.”

She continued, “But also, I just learned a lot. I was really young and everybody was very nice to me.”

Her parents were in the audience to watch her sing a few songs off her debut album, “Snow Angel,” which was released on Aug. 18.

She shared that her dad usually critiques her performances and gives her notes after. Her parents then came on stage and her dad, Charlie, confirmed he will tell his daughter if she sounds flat.

He told TODAY’s Al Roker that it was “humbling” to watch his daughter sing in front of a crowd of fans.

“You know, I worry about her all the time, but it’s great,” he said. “And it’s great to see her.”

Rapp will soon revisit her role of Regina George in a different environment. In December 2022, Variety reported that Rapp will portray the high school bully in Paramount’s upcoming movie musical.