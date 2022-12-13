Rebel Wilson explains how kissing a woman in new movie influenced her real-life relationship

Rebel Wilson is sharing how filming her new movie, “The Almond and the Seahorse,” helped her feel comfortable exploring her sexuality.

The 42-year-old actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming film, which will be her first dramatic feature role, for an article first published in the magazine on Dec. 7.

In “The Almond and the Seahorse,” Wilson portrays a character named Sarah who questions her sexuality and ends up kissing a woman named Toni, played by actor Charlotte Gainsbourg.

The plot later turned into a real-life moment when Wilson started dating Ramona Agruma and publicly confirmed they were a couple in June.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma attend Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. Alex Goodlett / Getty Images for Operation Smile

During her interview with THR, Wilson revealed how the movie influenced her relationship with Agruma.

She shared that her love interest in the flick was originally supposed to be played by a man — possibly Pierce Brosnan — but Wilson suggested a woman should be cast as the character instead.

“I don’t know why I said that but I just felt it could work,” she explained.

Speaking about her dating history, Wilson said she had “a situation” with a woman before, but the relationship was never sexual and they didn’t kiss.

“But then the kiss with Charlotte came up,” she recalled. “I didn’t think it was that big of a deal or anything. Then, weirdly through kissing her in my professional life I thought, well, maybe I should do that for real in my personal life and see how it goes, which I did.”

She added that that happened in 2021, the same year she met her now-partner Agruma.

Wilson shared, “If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met Ramona. Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely. It’s such an awesome thing.”

Before she formed a connection with Agruma, Wilson said she had only dated men.

“I’ve watched shows about lesbians, like ‘The L Word,’ but it just never occurred to me. I just thought I liked those shows. But kissing Charlotte was a big thing for me. I was so nervous that day because she’s so cool and I was really stressed,” she said.

However, she said shooting the scene in “The Almond and the Seahorse,” which will be released in select theaters and on VOD platforms on Dec. 16, was great.

Wilson then gushed about her girlfriend and added, “Yeah, I don’t think I would have been open to Ramona without those experiences and she’s just an amazing partner.”

On June 9, the Australia-native introduced Agruma to the world as her girlfriend in a sweet Instagram post.

She uploaded a picture of her sitting closely beside Agruma as the two smiled.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote in the caption. She included rainbow and heart emoji as well as the hashtag “loveislove.”

Agruma is an entrepreneur and brand ambassador based in Los Angeles.

Last month, rumors started to swirl that Wilson and Agruma were engaged.

The “Pitch Perfect” star quickly addressed their current relationship status on her Instagram story.

“Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged,” she said below a photo of the couple at Disneyland.