Meadow Walker announces separation from husband Louis Thornton-Allan: 'A united decision'

Meadow Walker has announced that she and Louis Thornton-Allan are separating two years after their wedding took place.

Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, shared a statement over on her Instagram Dec. 27.

"Statement from the two of us: After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate.

"This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes and privacy," the statement continued.

The message concluded with: “We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."

The model and the actor tied the knot in October 2021. That same month, Walker told Vogue that she and Thornton-Allan knew they wanted to get married after quarantining with one another during the pandemic.

Walker recalled working in Europe when she had to go into quarantine, while Thornton-Allan was in New York.

“It was the longest we had spent apart since being together, and I missed him so much,” Walker remembered.

Thornton-Allan then surprised her by coming to London, where she was based at the time, so they could quarantine together.

“After spending more time with his family in England, he couldn’t wait for the ring we had been thinking of designing and proposed with a ring I had been given on set that day," she said.

“It was so sentimental and sweet. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” she continued.

Meadow announced their engagement on Instagram Aug. 9, 2021, with a video showing her ring while swimming in a pool.

Two months later, the couple tied the knot in the Dominican Republic.

“We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand,” she told Vogue. “To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky.”

Although her father, who died in a tragic car crash in 2013, was not there to walk her down the aisle, his best friend Vin Diesel was in attendance.

Meadow shared a clip of her wedding on Instagram Oct. 22, 2021, that showed moments with Diesel, who is her godfather and her dad’s former “Fast & Furious” co-star.