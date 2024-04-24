Matty Healy comments on Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’ ‘diss track’ allegedly about him

In its first few days, Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” has broken numerous records, including becoming the most-streamed album in a single week on Spotify, the streaming platform confirmed. But there’s one key person who says he hasn’t had a chance to listen yet: Matty Healy, the rumored subject of multiple songs on the album.

Since “TTPD” was released on April 19, fans have posted their theories on social media about which songs seem to reference Swift’s brief romance last year with The 1975 frontman. Based on TODAY.com’s calculations, multiple tracks include clues that point to Healy. So how does he feel about it? Well, apparently he hasn’t been busy dissecting the lyrics like the rest of us.

In a recent video obtained by “Entertainment Tonight,” a paparazzi for The Image Direct approaches Healy, who is wearing a navy hoodie and carrying a backpack, on the street and asks for the singer to “rate” his “diss track.”

“I haven’t really listened to that much of it,” he replies.

He adds, “But I’m sure it’s good.”

Beneath the “Entertainment Tonight” post about the interaction, some Instagram users applauded Healy’s diplomatic reaction.

“I think he gave a very classy, respectful answer. I have to give him credit for that!” one said and included a clapping-hand emoji.

“Nice response Matty,” another commenter simply wrote.

Others were amused by Healy seemingly being “unbothered” that there are songs possibly about him trending on the internet.

“She just dropped a record-breaking album with like 10 songs all about him, and he walks around looking this unbothered? I cant,” one person commented.

Another said, “‘Im sure it’s good’ if only he knew,” and added two crying emoji.

The “Fortnight” singer and Healy made headlines in May 2023 after reports that their platonic friendship took a romantic turn. Rumors about the two dating first emerged in 2014, but the conversation died down and Swift went on to date ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn for six years.

Outlets reported in April 2023 that Swift and Alwyn had called it quits. About a month later, Healy attended all of Swift’s “Eras Tour” concerts in Nashville and they were photographed holding hands in New York City a week later, fueling rumors that they were a couple. But in June 2023, People reported that Swift and Healy split.

The conversation about their short-lived romance reemerged when “TTPD” arrived, as songs like the title track, “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” “But Daddy I Love Him,” “Down Bad,” “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” and more appeared to address the public’s disapproving reaction to Swift dating Healy, a controversial figure, and why their relationship ended.

Although Swift never reveals the subjects of her songs, mentions of bands that Healy is a fan of, like The Blue Nile, and his penchant for typewriters have been added to a lengthy list of evidence that suggests quite a few “TTPD” songs are about him.