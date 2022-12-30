American Girl made history this week when it awarded its 2023 Girl of the Year title to a South Asian doll.

On Dec. 29, the Mattel-owned brand introduced Kavi Sharma, a young Indian-American girl from New Jersey who's got a show tune in her heart and Broadway in her sights. Kavi loves to sing and dance and to visit the Big Apple as often as she can.

While Kavi shines when she's performing onstage, just like many American kids, she has to focus to keep up with her schoolwork. After all, Kavi has plans to attend Princeton University just as her father did, according to American Girl.

“As we ring in a new year, we’re excited to have Kavi Sharma take center stage in our popular Girl of the Year lineup,” Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl, said in a news release. “Just like all our beloved characters, Kavi’s culturally relevant and aspirational stories help inspire kids to shine bright in their own way and be proud of who they are.”

Kavi Sharma is American Girl's first South Asian Girl of the Year doll. Courtesy Mattel

To create Kavi’s story, American Girl collaborated with New York Times best-selling author Varsha Bajaj (“Thirst” and “Count Me In”). Kavi’s story is shared in both an illustrated paperback journal that accompanies each 18-inch doll and a hardcover novel, “It’s Showtime, Kavi,” available later in 2023.

“Kavi’s story is important to all the young readers who will see parts of their lives represented. I took immense delight in showcasing slivers of Indian culture, including dance, yoga traditions, food, clothing, and magical festivals like Diwali and Holi,” said Bajaj.

The company also relied on a team of advisors to further flesh out Kavi's character.

Kavi loves to sing and dance onstage and sees Broadway shows as often as she can. Courtesy Mattel

Kavi's product line speaks to her big personality. It features snazzy clothes, including her signature outfit consisting of a multicolored cropped mesh top, silver pants, and bright pink tennis shoes. Top off the look with Kavi's faux-fur bucket hat and quilted purse.

Other fun accessories include items to help Kavi perform, including a mini keyboard that plays six different tones and a backstage set made up of a folding stage, rolling wardrobe, and a vanity with working lights that plays five songs.

To support other talented kids like Kavi, American Girl is partnering with the Broadway Education Alliance’s Camp Broadway, a cultural enrichment program that makes theater arts accessible and relevant for kids. The brand will donate $25,000 to fund full and partial scholarships for kids participating in the camp’s 2023 summer program in New York City.

American Girl first introduced its Girl of the Year doll in 2001. While Kavi is the brand's first South Asian Girl of the Year doll, she is not its first South Asian doll. Sonali Matthews, whose parents are from India, debuted in 2009 as a companion doll to that year's Girl of the Year, Chrissa Maxwell.