Hailey Bieber opens up about her current mental health: ‘I’m having a hard time’

Hailey Bieber is getting real about her mental state in 2023.

On her Instagram stories, Bieber, 26, posted a funny video of an animated cat dancing in a house, and on top of the clip she wrote, "This is how my mental state feels after the last month and a half."

Hailey Bieber shares a video of a cat to describe her mental state on Instagram. @haileybieber via Instagram

In another Instagram story, Bieber explained why she chose that video to express her emotions.

She said, "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time. But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.

Hailey Bieber says she's been having a "hard" time in 2023. @haileybieber via Instagram

She continued, "And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you're not alone."

"That being said, let's keep being there for one another," Bieber wrote in another Instagram story. "Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let's just be there for people. Let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together."

Hailey Bieber sent a message to her followers to "keep showing up for each other." @haileybieber via Instagram

The model's remarks come after fans accused Bieber of being mean to husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez online in a since-deleted TikTok video.

In March, Gomez shared on Instagram that Bieber reached out to her about the "death threats" Bieber was getting, which prompted Gomez to ask her followers to be kind.

"This isn’t what I stand for," she wrote online. "No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. ❤️."

In response to Gomez's kind words, Bieber released a statement of her own on Instagram and thanked the “Only Murders in the Building” star for speaking up on her behalf.

“Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended," she said. "We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say including myself,” she said.

“In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”