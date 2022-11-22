Todd and Julie Chrisley’s son Grayson injured in car crash, taken to hospital

Grayson Chrisley was involved in a car crash that left him hospitalized.

On Nov. 12, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s 16-year-old son was driving his car on I-65N when he crashed into the back of a vehicle that was at a complete stop in the lane of traffic, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

When officers asked Grayson what happened, police stated that he was unable to recall anything from the crash, possibly due to a head injury. The "Chrisley Knows Best" star was then transported to the hospital by ambulance due to his injuries.

Police report that the other driver suffered injuries from the impact, but refused to be transported by ambulance at the time of the crash.

The Chrisleys did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

Todd and Julie Chrisley discussed Grayson’s crash and being taken away on a stretcher, during the Nov. 17 episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast.

“Grayson was in a horrific car accident on the interstate, and we got the phone call that we had to get to him,” Todd Chrisley began. “I ran out of the house, jumped in the car and found him on the interstate. The ambulance was there, the paramedics were there.”

He added that their son’s car was totaled and the other vehicle was “significantly damaged.”

“I remember looking at Grayson on that stretcher in the back of that ambulance and him crying and the police stopping me to talk to me before they took me to him,” he recalled. “And all I could think of was 'thank you God' because he is alive and crying.

“Then, they said, 'Do you want to ride with him to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital?' and I said, ‘I’m not going anywhere. I will be with him until he comes home with me,’” he added. “So, I remember holding his hand and saying, ‘It’s OK. It’s gonna be OK.’”

Todd Chrisley added that he’s “blessed” that he walked out of the hospital with his son.

The crash came just days before Grayson was scheduled as a witness in Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing hearing on Nov. 21 and 22.

In 2019, the couple was indicted on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Both denied all charges against them.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of fraud, including charges related to a tax evasion scheme that went on for years, in June of this year. Both were sentenced on Nov. 21 — Todd Chrisley to 12 years and Julie Chrisley to seven years.