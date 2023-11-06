Evan Ellingson, former child actor from 'My Sister's Keeper' and '24,' dies at 35

Former child actor Evan Ellingson, who landed roles in “CSI: Miami,” “24” and other hit productions as a teenager, has died. He was 35.

In documents obtained by TODAY.com, the San Bernardino County Coroner confirmed that Ellingson was found dead in a Fontana, California, bedroom on Nov. 5.

The coroner’s report said that Ellingson’s manner of death is pending. NBC News has reached out to Ellingson’s representative for comment.

Ellingson landed his first acting role in the 2001 TV movie “Living in Fear.” He booked roles on multiple shows, like “General Hospital,” “Mad TV” and “Bones,” his IMDB page recounts.

He also had a budding film career, appearing in the 2005 thriller “Confession” and 2002 sci-fi movie “Time Changer.”

In 2004, he had a starring role in the short-lived sitcom “Complete Savages.” He appeared in all 19 episodes of the comedy before it was canceled in 2005.

Years later, Ellingson had a 10-episode guest arc on the crime series “24” during its sixth season. He played Josh Bauer, the nephew of Kiefer Sutherland’s character, Jack Bauer. Around the same time, the child actor was cast in a recurring role on another popular crime drama: “CSI: Miami.” From 2007 to 2010, Ellingson portrayed Kyle Harmon in 18 episodes.

Evan Ellingson at the premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" in New York City in 2009. George Napolitano / FilmMagic

Ellingson had the opportunity to share the screen with Cameron Diaz, Alec Baldwin and Abigail Breslin in the 2009 family drama “My Sister’s Keeper,” his final film according to IMDb.

His last acting credit was his final appearance in an episode of “CSI: Miami” in 2010.