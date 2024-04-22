Eva Evans, TikTok star and creator of 'Club Rat,' has died

Eva Evans, a TikTok star and creator of the web comedy series “Club Rat,” has died at 29.

Her sister, Lila, shared the news of her death on Instagram April 21. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Popular TikTok creator Eva Evans has died. YouTube

“Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,” her sister wrote. “After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

She added a celebration of Evans’ life would be held on April 23.

“I wish i had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what i don’t,” she also wrote.

A few hours later, her sister shared an emotional video of herself reading a birthday card that Evans had written her. Then, speaking directly to fans, she said: "Thank you for reaching out and the outpouring of support to my family, it means a lot."

In a follow-up Instagram post, Evans’ sister shared that “due to the overwhelming response regarding Eva’s celebration of life,” a service at a church in downtown Manhattan had been organized to “include anyone who loved Eva,” in addition to a more intimate gathering for close family and friends.

Evans, a popular TikTok star with more than 300,000 followers, was known for her darkly funny videos about navigating life and relationships in New York City.

She also created and starred in the Amazon Prime series, “Club Rat,” a comedy about an influencer trying to date again in New York City after her breakup video goes viral.

Tributes have been pouring in for Evans on social media.

Julia Fox posted a tearful TikTok video about Evans’ death.

“I always saw her as a little sister and I know she looked up to me,” Fox said. “She passed away, and she was so young. Still had so much to do in life.”

Photographer Ashley Armitage also shared a tribute to Evans on Instagram.

“I loved Eva the minute I met her. The world is less bright and way less funny without her and I don’t think I’ve laughed harder with anyone else. Eva was smart, hilarious, creative, caring, magnetic, confident,” she wrote.

“She moved through the world loving and laughing at everything,” she continued. “She had such an orbit, people flocked to her and wanted to be in her world. Eva was open and vulnerable and made people who just met her feel like they’d been friends for years.”