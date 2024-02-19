BAFTA host David Tennant and wife Georgia go viral for adorable PDA on the red carpet

David Tennant and his wife Georgia Tennant may have been married for 13 years but that didn't stop them from showing a little PDA at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards on Sunday.

It seems that David Tennant, as the host of the annual gala, arrived earlier to the red carpet to do interviews before his longtime love, Georgia Tennant got there.

Photos from the event show the "Dr. Who" star reacting to his wife's glamourous appearance gleefully in front of the cameras. The two also posed for photos together as a couple, where they looked lovingly into each other's eyes.

David Tennant attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. Iona Wolff / BAFTA / Getty Images

Fans couldn't get enough of the couple's reactions to seeing each other on the carpet.

"I really love how David and Georgia Tennant have been together for over a decade, have 5 children, and yet they still look at each other as if they just fell in love yesterday," @darkwillowz tweeted. "True Love is real you guys and it’s right there."

David Tennant and Georgia Moffett attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. Joe Maher / BAFTA / Getty Images

Another person suggested that David Tennant's expression should be relationship goals.

"If your partner doesn’t look at you the same way that David Tennant looks at his wife, GET A NEW ONE," @fabledfool wrote in a now-viral post.

At the end of the night, Georgia Tennant shared a sweet black-and-white snap from the evening.

"That's a wrap," she captioned the post of her and David Tennant.

Read on for everything to know about the couple and their five children.

The Tennants met on the set of "Dr. Who"

The long-running BBC show "Dr. Who" has played quite a role in the relationship of the Tennants. The two met on the set of the show when David Tennant was playing the titular role and Georgia was cast as his genetically engineered daughter, Jenny.

At the time, the two said in a 2020 interview with That Gaby Roslin Podcast, the then-Georgia Moffett was the one to pursue her now-husband.

"You couldn't quite believe that (I was interested in you)," she laughed to David Tennant. "That's why I was messaging you 400 times a day, like, you thought maybe I just was, I don't know, just lonely and wanting to chat."

"Bit of a stalker," David Tennant quipped. "It's a fine line between stalker and life partner, really."

"I very much fell into stalker (category)," Georgia Tennant laughed. "I mean, thank goodness I did though!"

Not only did the two meet on the set of "Dr. Who" but Georgia is the daughter of the former fifth doctor, Peter Davison, who played the role from 1981 to 1984.

For the uninitiated, Doctor Who has been played by 15 actors over the years. The transition from one actor to another is written into the plot of the series by fatally killing the current doctor (an extraterrestrial being called a Time Lord) and then the doctor's cells regenerate and they are reincarnated into the subsequent actor.

David Tennant played the doctor from 2005 to 2010.

Georgia Tennant definitely hasn't forgotten their "Dr. Who" beginnings, writing in a November 2023 post about the impact the show has had on her life.

"Doctor Who has always been there, embedded deep in the fabric of my existence and it seems it always will be. During childhood, it entertained me with weekends spent in convention halls with my dad," she wrote in a post celebrating the show's 60th anniversary. "As I grew up it gave me a career and then ... a family and now my children will tell a similar (but even less likely) story."

"It’s a joy to be part of the Who family in every sense of that. Thank you for it all. Happy Birthday old boy x."

David Tennant worried about the age gap

In the same podcast interview, David Tennant revealed that he initially hadn't been sure about dating Georgia.

"I thought we were a bit of an unlikely life partnership," he revealed. "Well, there's a bit of an age gap."

David Tennant is 52 and Georgia Tennant is 39.

"Well, it doesn't feel like there is (an age gap) now but when you look at it objectively..." he told host Roslin.

"Yeah, now we both feel 900," Georgia Tennant quipped.

The Tennants tied the knot in 2011

Georgia and David Tennant tied the knot in 2011.

In a post on Dec. 30, 2021, Georgia Tennant shared a photo of their wedding.

"The happiest day followed by the happiest life. Thanks DT," she captioned the post.

In the photo, the couple seems to be hugging Georgia's firstborn, Tyler, whom she had in 2002 at the age of 17.

When she married David Tennant, the "Dr. Who" star adopted Tyler.

They share 5 children

In the years since, the Tennants have welcomed four additional children to their clan and Tyler has since gone on to dabble in acting himself.

Tyler starred in 2019’s "Tolkien" and 2022's "House Of The Dragon" and even revealed the name of one of his four younger siblings in an interview with ITV’s "Lorraine" in 2020.

“Hi mum, I love you mummy. Hi dad, Wilfred, Olive, Doris, Birdie… I love you all. Sorry, I’ve always wanted to do that,” he said on the show.

The Tennants have kept their four younger children largely out of the spotlight, though their eldest daughter, Olive, has recently stepped out on her own.

The two welcomed Olive in 2011 and she has started to also follow in her parents acting footsteps. She has been credited as an actor in 2021's "Belfast" and 2017's "You, Me and Him."

In a July 2022 post, Georgia Tennant celebrated her daughter's acting successes, sharing a series of photos of the teen in a white dress after she was nominated for best newcomer at the National Film Awards (UK).

Their second child, Wilfred, 10, also recently made their acting debut in a BBC soap, "Casualty," the Daily Mail reported.

The two famous parents are careful not to show their youngest children’s faces on social media but they are also parents to Doris, 7, and Birdie, 4.