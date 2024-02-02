Darius Rucker was taken into custody in Williamson County, Tennessee, on Feb. 1, NBC affiliate WSMV reports.

The 57-year-old country singer and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman was booked on three separate misdemeanor charges, which were two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of the state’s vehicle registration law.

The musician was released the same day after posting a $10,500 bond.

Mark Puryear, attorney for Rucker tells TODAY.com the singer “is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.”

At this time, it is unclear what led to the "Have a Good Time" singer's arrest.

Rucker is scheduled to perform in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry House on Friday, Feb. 2. He will host two more shows at that same venue on Feb. 6 and March 12 before touring in Europe. No words on if the Feb. 2 concert will be impacted by his recent arrest.

Later this year, the Grammy winner is set to reunite with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates for their 2024 “Summer Camp With Trucks Tour.” Announced late last year, the band will kick off their concerts on May 30 in Dallas, Texas, and tour across the U.S. before wrapping things up Sept. 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.