Danica McKellar celebrates 48th birthday with makeup-free selfie — and her ‘secret’ to youth

Danica McKellar commemorated her 48th birthday by posting an age-defying, makeup-free selfie on social media.

"The Wonder Years” star also marked her big day by giving her fans and followers a birthday gift — the secret behind her youthful glow.

“Well hello there, 48! ❤️” McKellar wrote in her Instagram post she shared on Jan. 3.

The photo alongside her greeting, which she dubbed “the obligatory #nomakeup, #nofilter shot,” offered a close-up look at the fresh-faced actor, complete with a sparkle in her eyes and a subtle smile.

"If there’s any secret I’ve found to youth, it’s in the attitude... and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course. 🥰" she offered. "Our minds and bodies are inextricably connected. I’ve found when I eat well and get enough rest and exercise, I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun!"

McKellar continued on to say that the mind-body connection works the other way around, too.

"(W)hen I discipline myself to see good (and laugh at the absurdities) in the world, resisting the seduction of outrage addiction, I find I’m more likely to stay in gratitude and make healthy choices...like going to bed early instead of staying up late to scroll through... all the things there are to be outraged over," McKellar wrote.

However, she added that there's another key to her youth-maintaining self-care: giving back.

"The other secret to life? Taking all that gratitude and giving back to the world in as many ways as I can," McKellar continued. "My grandmother always said, 'The way to be happy is to make other people happy.' Spread it around..."

One of the ways she's done that recently is with her 2022 holiday film, "Christmas at the Drive-In.” During a November visit to 3rd hour of TODAY, she explained why she believes such projects can help others.

“Holiday movies are just so feel-good,” she said. “I just love them. They put joy in people’s hearts. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, well, it’s an escape.’ But I really think it’s more than that. It’s really about modeling good behavior, too, and good human beings and Christmas traditions and just making you feel connected to the holidays.”