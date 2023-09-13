'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' stars are reuniting for a new 'Buffyverse Story'

The stars of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" are reuniting to take on the forces of evil again.

“Slayers: A Buffyverse Story,” a new series debuting Oct. 12 on Audible, picks up 10 years after the show's series finale to focus on Spike (James Marsters), who's gone undercover in Los Angeles to battle the Big Bads.

Spike must pretend he's back to his nasty vampire ways in order to thwart the forces of darkness. But when his cover is compromised by 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes), he's forced to babysit a young teen slayer again.

Several of the stars of the original "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" TV series are reuniting for "Slayers," a new show on Audible. Getty Images

The story, written by original cast member Amber Benson and Christopher Golden, also takes listeners into a parallel universe where Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never existed. Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter) is the veteran Slayer there and she's doing battle with Spike's unhinged ex Drusilla (Juliet Landau).

"I’m ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief,” Marsters said in an Audible press release.

“I’m excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling," he added.

"Slayers" also stars original cast members Amber Benson as Tara, Emma Caulfield Ford as Anya, James Charles Leary as Clem, Danny Strong as Jonathan, and Anthony Head, who returns as the benevolent watcher Rupert Giles just months after wrapping up his stint as the villainous Rupert Mannion on “Ted Lasso."