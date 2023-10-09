San Francisco 49er quarterback Brock Purdy still has a roommate. What he says about his 'simple' reality

Brock Purdy may be an NFL star, but he's still frugal.

The starting quarterback for the undefeated San Francisco 49ers revealed that he and another member of the team are roommates.

“So I still have a roommate, one of the offensive lineman here,” the 23-year-old athlete revealed during a recent visit to TODAY. “So he and I are, you know, still splitting rent.”

“I still drive my Toyota Sequoia. And other than that, it’s pretty simple," added the athlete, who was called to play last year after former 49ers quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance suffered injuries.

As the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy earned $870,000 during his rookie year, according to CNBC.

Purdy’s roommate is 49ers offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, another late pick in the 2022 draft pick, reported NBC Sports Bay Area.

The two athletes, who became fast friends after the draft, live in the San Francisco Bay Area, which has a notoriously high cost of living.

San Francisco 49er quarterback Brock Purdy and offensive lineman Nick Zakelj are "splitting rent" to save money. Jevone Moore / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

“People joke about having the starting quarterback as your roommate,” Zakelj told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think it’s funny from the outside."

Off the the field, Zakelj says he and Purdy act just like any other roommates who are fresh out of college.

“We’ve started to grill out a little more,” he said. “We switch off. He’s got the upper hand on me right now. But we just hang out and watch movies here and there when we have free time from football."

Purdy and Zakelj likely won't remain roommates for long considering Purdy popped the question to girlfriend Jenna Brandt over the summer.

In July, the quarterback posted photos on Instagram showing him down on one knee proposing to Brandt on a dock in St. Cloud, Florida.

The couple met as freshman at Iowa State, where Brandt played volleyball for the Iowa State Cyclones, according to People.

They went Instagram official in November 2022 when Brandt shared pics of her and Purdy enjoying time on her family's farm.

"My roots and my boy," she wrote in her caption.