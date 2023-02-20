Ben Affleck and his 10-year-old son make for one swishing tag team.

The actor and his son, Samuel Affleck, took to the court on Feb. 17 for the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where they introduced the starting lineups for the dueling teams.

The Academy Award-winning actor used a booming voice to announce the evening's star players as they joined the court at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Meanwhile, his son occasionally chimed in to also announce the names of players with his own unique sense of gusto.

All-Star Celebrity Game spectators and fans bounced commentary of the two Afflecks' courtside appearances back and forth on Twitter.

"Ben Affleck and his son announcing the celebrity all-star game is actually VERY. cute," one fan of the moment remarked.

Of their successful father-son appearance, another fan commented, "They’re adorable."

"Bruh people were saying Ben Affleck was happier at the All star celebrity game than he was at the Grammys. I just saw it and it’s the freakin truth," another joked in reference to the actor's viral appearance at the recent Grammy Awards, in which he seemed to be a bit on the disinterested side of the lively event.

Affleck's All-Star occurrence won't be the only time he'll take to center court for the basketball season.

In April, the Academy Award-winning actor will debut the drama "Air," which follows Nike’s pursuit of basketball legend Michael Jordan of what became one of history's most legendary sneaker collaborations.

Affleck directs and stars in the biographical film with longtime collaborator and best friend Matt Damon. Actors Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina and Chris Tucker also star.

For the flick, Affleck will step into the shoes of American billionaire and businessman Phil Knight, who co-founded Nike, Inc. in 1965 with track coach Bill Bowerman, according to Britannica.com. Damon will appear as Sonny Vaccaro, a former sports marketing executive who signed Michael Jordan to his first sneaker deal in 1984, the same year of his NBA rookie season.