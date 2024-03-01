'White Christmas' actor Anne Whitfield dies at 85

Actor Anne Whitfield, famous for her role as Susan Waverly in "White Christmas," has died at the age of 85.

According to her obituary posted to the local newspaper, Anne Langham Whitfield Phillips died on Feb. 15, 2024, in Yakima, Washington, after "suffering an unexpected accident while on a walk in her neighborhood."

Whitfield started as a child actor in Hollywood, scoring her first big film role as Susan Waverly in "White Christmas" when she was 15.

“Just this past December during the holidays, Annie was able to watch 'White Christmas' with her family on the movie’s 70th anniversary,” her obituary reads.

Whitfield went on to appear in several shows before leaving Los Angeles in the 1970s.

"Los Angeles didn’t have enough trees for her and she left Hollywood for her new life 'up north,'" her obituary reads.

She moved to Olympia, Washington, got a college degree and worked as a steward for clean water at the Department of Ecology for the State of Washington, her obituary said.

In retirement, she was an activist and community organizer and stayed active until the end. Her obituary said she hiked the Dolomite Mountains of the Italian Alps in celebration of her 85th birthday.

Whitfield is survived by her three adult children and seven grandchildren.