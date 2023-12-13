'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher dies at 61

Actor Andre Braugher, who starred in the hit television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," has died at the age of 61.

Braugher's publicist confirmed to NBC News that the actor died on Dec. 11 following a brief illness.

Braugher first came on the Hollywood scene in the 1989 war thriller film "Glory" alongside actors Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington. He cemented his place in Tinsletown as Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC drama "Homicide: Life on the Street."

Andre Braugher as Ray Holt in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Braugher was celebrated for his role as the straight-laced Captain Ray Holt in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" alongside Andy Samberg, taking home two Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series and four Emmy award nominations.

He most recently appeared in the dramatic film "She Said" as New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet, who oversaw journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohy as they reported on Harvey Weinstein and the subsequent #MeToo movement.

He is survived by his wife, fellow actor Ami Brabson, and sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley. Brabson and Braugher met while co-starring on "Homicide: Life on the Street."

His death was first reported by Deadline.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.