'All My Children' star Alec Musser dies by suicide at 50

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Actor Alec Musser, known for his role on "All My Children," has died at the age of 50. Officials confirmed that the cause of death was suicide.

According to a press release issued by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office, 50-year-old Musser was alive the evening of Jan. 12 when his fiancée, Paige Press, went to sleep in their Del Mar, California, home. The next morning, she found him dead in the bathroom and called 911.

Actor Alec Musser died at the age of 50. Barry King / WireImage

In the release obtained by NBC News on Jan. 16, officials confirmed Musser died by suicide.

Press confirmed Musser's death in her Instagram stories, People reports.

"RIP to the love of my life," People reported Press wrote of Musser in the post at the time. "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken."

"Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy," she wrote. "You were the best fiancé I could of ever asked for."

Press has since removed all her photos on the social media platform and updated her bio to be a tribute to Musser.

"True love stories never have endings," she quoted in her bio. "@alecmusser I will never stop loving you 💔."

On Tuesday, her account shared photos to her Instagram story of latte art in tribute to Musser, whom Press says was a great home barista.

Musser was best known for his role as Del Henry on ABC's soap opera "All My Children." He was on the show from 2005 to 2007. He also appeared in other TV movies and on ABC's hit "Desperate Housewives" in 2011.

His Instagram page shows he was a proud dog dad and loved outdoor sports and fitness. Several of his posts show him surfing, skiing, mountain biking and motorcycling — sometimes with his dogs.