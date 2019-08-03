A new cover and music video for the '90's hit song, "Runaway Train" by Soul Asylum, has helped a runaway teen reunite with her family.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) released a new version of the video that features missing children and it's already helping to bring home missing kids.

Did you know that when you watch the music video for #RunawayTrain25 everyone sees different real life missing kids depending on where you are watching? Technology is amazing... Please pay close attention, and help us bring these kids home.https://t.co/D1hsPaTGaq#missingkids pic.twitter.com/0YALUMG9vp — Skylar Grey (@SkylarGrey) May 23, 2019

Singer Skylar Grey, who provides vocals on the new version of the song, along with Gallant and Jamie N Commons, tweeted about the song and highlighted a unique feature in the updated video. "Did you know that when you watch the music video for #RunawayTrain25 everyone sees different real life missing kids depending on where you are watching? Technology is amazing... Please pay close attention, and help us bring these kids home," she wrote on Twitter.

The original video for "Runaway Train" featured 36 missing children — 21 of them were eventually found. Now, 25 years after the song debuted, geo-targeting technology will hopefully help rescue even more kids separated from their families.

After seeing the new video, which debuted in May, a girl recognized her friend from Minneapolis and urged the 16-year-old to contact her family. The girl was subsequently reunited with her family and returned home.

According to NCMEC, over 400,000 children are reported missing each year. Some are abducted, while others run away from home. Many fall prey to drugs, sex trafficking and end up living on the streets. NCMEC's campaign emphasizes that it only takes one person to recognize a child or teen from a photo and help bring him or her home safely.

Visit www.runawaytrain25.com for more information and use the hashtags #MissingKids and #RunawayTrain25 when sharing the video to help more kids return home safely.