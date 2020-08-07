Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

New 'A League of Their Own' TV series in the works — with some plot changes!

We just hope the show answers our lifelong question: Did Dottie drop the ball on purpose?
The new cast of Amazon's "A League of their Own" TV series.
The new cast of Amazon's "A League of their Own" TV series.Amazon Studios

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Samantha Kubota

Soon, we’ll all get to learn how there’s no crying in baseball again!

Amazon Studios picked up a reboot of the fan-favorite 1992 film in the form of a TV series from Sony Pictures Television.

In a release, the studio said the reboot will capture “the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball.”

The show also plans to “take a deeper look at race and sexuality” and follow a new cast of characters.

Abbi Jacobson of “Broad City” will star in the show and executive produce, along with the producer of “Mozart in the Jungle,” Will Graham.

“It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams,” Graham and Jacobson said in a statement. “We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

Related

Pop Culture

Pop Culture'A League of Their Own' turns 25: See photos from the film's 1992 premiere

The series will also star Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado, with recurring guest stars Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field.

The show will be available on Amazon Prime Video but the studio didn’t announce a date.

Samantha Kubota

Samantha Kubota is a digital journalist and editor for TODAY.com.