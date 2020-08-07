New 'A League of Their Own' TV series in the works — with some plot changes!

Sign up for our newsletter

Soon, we’ll all get to learn how there’s no crying in baseball again!

Amazon Studios picked up a reboot of the fan-favorite 1992 film in the form of a TV series from Sony Pictures Television.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In a release, the studio said the reboot will capture “the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball.”

The show also plans to “take a deeper look at race and sexuality” and follow a new cast of characters.

Abbi Jacobson of “Broad City” will star in the show and executive produce, along with the producer of “Mozart in the Jungle,” Will Graham.

“It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams,” Graham and Jacobson said in a statement. “We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

The series will also star Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado, with recurring guest stars Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field.

The show will be available on Amazon Prime Video but the studio didn’t announce a date.