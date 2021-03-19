IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Score up to 78% off home essentials, from makeup organizers to slippers and more 

Naomi Judd says daughter Ashley still 'can't get out of bed' after accident

"She could’ve died. And she’s surviving," the country star said of her daughter, who was severely injured in an accident in Congo.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Naomi Judd says daughter Ashley is lucky to be alive after a horrific accident in Congo that almost resulted in the “Double Jeopardy” star losing her leg.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Judd said she lives close to daughters Wynonna and Ashley, adding she will help Ashley during her recovery.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“I gotta take Ashley in the morning to get her stitches out after her catastrophic accident,” she said.

“It was a pretty bad one, right?” Clarkson asked.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLmzTNVh3T-

“Very serious. She could’ve died. And she’s surviving. She’s very courageous. Can’t get out of bed,” she said.

Naomi’s comments echo what she said last week “Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“She’s very courageous, and she’s healing,” she said. “It’s really hard to see her like this. She lives next door, so I’m going to go up and take her stitches out when we’re done because I used to be a nurse before I became a singer.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLW2-QohZps

Ashley, 52, is a frequent traveler to Congo, visiting the African country to study the endangered bonobo population.

"But accidents happen," she told New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof on Instagram Live last month. "There was a fallen tree on the path, which I didn't see, and I had a very powerful stride going and I just fell over this tree."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLMgOCWnihU

Last month, she posted photos and videos while thanking the people who came to her aid before she was transferred to a hospital in South Africa.

"Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg," she wrote on Instagram. "I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life giving and spirit salving during my grueling 55 hour odyssey.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMFxv3aBfn4

Earlier this month, Ashley posted another update, once again thanking people who have helped her recovery.

"I am only at beginning and the combination of drowning in trauma and addressing the physical body is a lot. Yet you have done it, and so will I," she wrote.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.