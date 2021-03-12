IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Naomi Judd says she will remove daughter Ashley's stitches after accident

Naomi is ready to use her medical training on her daughter.
Naomi Judd gave an update on daughter Ashley following her accident in Congo.Adam Taylor / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
By Drew Weisholtz

Naomi Judd is ready to do whatever it takes to help daughter Ashley recover from her accident in Congo that nearly resulted in the loss of her leg.

“She’s very courageous, and she’s healing,” Judd said Thursday on “Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” “It’s really hard to see her like this. She lives next door, so I’m going to go up and take her stitches out when we’re done ‘cause I used to be a nurse before I became a singer.”

After her accident, Judd, 52, who travels to Congo twice a year to study the endangered bonobo population, was transferred to a hospital in South Africa after several locals tended to her before she received proper medical attention.

"But accidents happen," she told New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof on Instagram Live last month. "There was a fallen tree on the path, which I didn't see, and I had a very powerful stride going and I just fell over this tree."

In an Instagram post, Judd described what happened as a "catastrophic accident" and noted she "nearly lost my leg."

Earlier this month, she provided an update on her recovery and thanked everyone who has rallied to her aid.

“I do not understand why what has happened has happened. I do understand I have been loved and helped enormously,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Now, I am in the bosom of a stream of friends and family, too numerous to mention, who have caught me in their soft arms from this precipitous fall,” she added.

“They do for me what I cannot do for myself - prepare meals, shampoo my hair, and they also offer the deep spiritual direction and consolation of trying to begin to craft an arc of meaning and purpose. They also offer and meet my need for quiet. I am lost and they are my shepherd’s staff.”

