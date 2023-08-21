Wynonna Judd is returning to the stage to take a trip down memory lane.

The 59-year-old announced on Instagram that she'll be hitting the road this fall for a tour revisiting her first two albums, "Wynonna" and "Tell Me Why."

Judd shared a video on Instagram Aug. 21 sifting through some old music memorabilia, including old outfits and CDs, and revealing that she was calling the new tour "the Back to Wy Tour."

"Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me," she wrote in her caption, adding that fans in attendance will take a deep dive into her repertoire.

She continued, "As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life."

Here's what to know about the upcoming performances.

When and where is Wynonna Judd on tour?

The "Tell Me Why" singer will hit the ground running on Oct. 26, opening her tour in Indianapolis, Indiana. She'll round out the 15-show run with a performance in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Dec. 1.

Along the way, she'll travel to cities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Louisiana, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Here's the full list of Judd's tour dates and locations.

How can you score tickets to Wynonna Judd's tour?

Presale tickets for the Wynation Fan Club will start Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. — she didn't specify a time zone — and then will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 25.

What albums and tracks will she cover while on tour?

Judd says she's "going back to the very beginning of her solo career," focusing on "two words...NUH-STALGIA."

In her Instagram post, the singer said the performances will run through her first two solo albums, "Wynonna," which was released in 1992, as well as 1993's "Tell Me Why."

"This means we get to play the hits, the deep cuts, and everything in between," she said.