Tate McRae has an album, tour and 'SNL' appearance on the way — what to know about her

Tate McRae is wrapping up 2023 on a busy note.

The Canadian singer-songwriter's sophomore album, "Think Later," will be released by RCA Records on Dec. 8.

McRae announced the release date of her new album on Nov. 6. The same day, "Saturday Night Live" announced that the former “So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation” finalist will serve as musical guest when “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa hosts the legendary sketch show on Nov. 18.

McRae shared the “SNL” news herself in her Instagram story, writing, “IM SOBBING A DREAM COME TRUEEE,” followed by two rows of crying emoji.

As if all of that weren’t enough, the Calgary native also announced Nov. 6 on Instagram that she will embark on a global “Think Later Tour” in 2024.

Read on to learn more about McRae and her rise to fame as a teen.

McRae called her "SNL" appearance "a dream come trueee." @tatemcrae via Instagram

Tate McRae was a finalist on 'So You Think You Can Dance'

The multitalented McRae, who attended the School of Alberta Ballet in Calgary, first won fans' hearts as a 12-year-old contestant on "So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation" in 2016.

Judge Paula Abdul praised McRae's abilities on the show, telling her, according to CBC News, "I wish there was a word to describe how much you touched me. That was perfection. Watching you move, it’s like a ripple effect in the lake ... it is seamless from start to finish. You are a gift from God.”

McRae finished third overall on the show.

Her debut album was 'I Used to Think I Could Fly'

McRae released her debut album, "I Used to Think I Could Fly," in May 2022.

The album's second single, "She’s All I Wanna Be," was praised by pop music critics including Jon Caramanica of The New York Times, who wrote that McRae had "a dry, wiry voice that’s well suited to this convincingly mopey and skittish punk-pop thumper about envy."

She shows off her dance skills in the video for her chart-topping single 'Greedy'

McRae's latest single, "Greedy," climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Spotify Global chart and the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

The video for "Greedy" shows McRae dancing up a storm in a hockey arena. (There's profanity in the lyrics.)

“I was a competitive dancer until I was like 17 years old, and it was everything to me,” the singer told Billboard. “And then I had no idea how to dance and sing at the same time, because they were just opposite sides of my brain — one was this emotional teenager who needed to express herself, and then the other side was this super-competitive athletic dancer. So it was really cool for me to be able to put my two passions together.”

McRae recently performed the song on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

She collaborated with Tiësto on '10:35.'

McRae received a 2023 Billboard Music Award nomination in the top dance/electronic song category for her collaboration with Tiësto on “10:35.”

‘Think Later’ showcases McRae's 'evolution' as a songwriter

"Think Later" shows off McRae's "boundless vocal talent" and her "evolution" as a songwriter, according to a Live Nation Entertainment press release.

The sophomore album "explores the all-too-relatable feelings of falling in love and embracing the raw emotions that you experience as a result of leading with your intuition and heart," the press release adds.

The 'Think Later Tour' will travel to multiple continents

McRae’s 2024 global tour will kick off on April 17 in Dublin. The 53-date tour will take the singer through Europe, the U.K., North America, Australia and New Zealand.

McRae shared details about the tour and how to purchase tickets for dates Nov. 6. on Instagram. "THE THINK LATER WORLD TOURRRRR 2024!!!!! i can’t believe this is happeninggg ... cannot wait to see u guys!!!!!!" she wrote in her caption.