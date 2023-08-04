This year, fans who missed out on tickets to Lollapalooza can enjoy the popular music festival from the comfort of their couch.

Hulu will be streaming Lollapalooza live for subscribers, with two different channels available to watch live performances.

The Chicago-based festival runs from Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 4.

Thursday's headliners were Billie Eilish and Karol G.

Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 will headline the Friday show, and Saturday’s headliners are Odezsa and Tomorrow x Today.

Sunday will be the last day of the festival, with headline performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey.

The entire list of Lollapalooza performers is available on their website.

How to access the livestream

You must have a Hulu subscription to watch the festival. On the Hulu site or app, either search “Lollapalooza” or find the festival on the site’s homepage.

Subscribers can only watch the festival live on Hulu, though: Lollapalooza performances won’t be available on demand after the event.

Catch these performers on Hulu

Friday, August 4

In order, Hulu's channel 1 will feature performances by Hairitage, Band-Maid, Ray Volpe, Sudan Archives, Peach Pit, Sabrina Carpenter, Tems, Diesel, Fred again.., and The 1975.

The second channel will stream performances by Skizzy Mars, Sincere Engineer, Blanke, Ekkstacy, Emo Nite, Big Wild, ARMNHMR, Jessie Reyez, Svdden Death, and Subtronics.

Saturday, August 5

The lineup in order on Hulu's channel 1 will include Pardyalone, Zack Fox, Knock2, Thee Sacred Souls, The Knocks, The Revivalists, Maggie Rogers, Meduza, Pusha T, and Odesza.

On channel 2, the list of performances available to stream includes Hoosh, Bonnie X Clyde, Tom Odell, Motherfolk, AC Slater, Sylvan Esso, J.I.D, Yung Gravy, Nora En Pure, and Tomorrow X Together.

Sunday, August 6

The performers available to stream on channel 1 will include Ingrid Andress, Upsahl, Dehd, Matroda, Mt. Joy, Magdalena Bay, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, The Backseat Lovers, and Louis The Child.

Hulu's channel 2 will feature Ian Asher, Dillon Nathaniel, The Happy Fits, Neil Frances, Wax Motif, Afrojack, Alan Walker, and Rina Sawayama.