Vanessa Williams is stepping back into the spotlight.

During a surprise appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on April 30, Williams talked about her new song, "Legs (Keep Dancing)," which marks her big return to music. The last time she released original songs was in 2009 when she dropped her eighth studio album, "The Real Thing."

"It's a catchy tune. I wanted to do something at 61 ... It's like, I'm still here. I'm still relevant. I still got stuff to say and do and act. So, during our actors strike, I recorded an album," she said, referring to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike that impacted many professionals in the entertainment industry.

"I've been planning on doing this for years and I just said, This is the time.' So all summer, we did this album," Williams shared.

The "Save the Best for Last" singer said she's "still in the game" when it comes to music. As for why she named her new song "Legs (Keep Dancing), she said she was inspired by late singer and actor Diahann Carroll, who wrote a book called, "The Legs Are the Last to Go: Aging, Acting, Marrying, and Other Things I Learned the Hard Way."

"She was talking about beauty and sustainability," Williams said of Carroll. "She played my mom in 'The Courage to Love,' but at that age, and this was years ago, she was talking about the legs — your beauty might fade, but the legs are still kicking."

Williams noted that legs can also "equal being sturdy."

"They carry you through the ups and the downs, and that's what it's all about," she continued.

Now, at 61 years old, Williams says she's reached a new point in her life where she's no longer "waiting on people to get stuff done" for her.

Vanessa Williams on the April 30 episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“I’m producing. I’m directing,” she said.

Her new chapter involves taking care of herself, too.

"At 60, I decided to just take my health into consideration. I kickbox I do skin — did all the things for menopause and all that, I did everything, ticked off all the boxes, and I feel like this is the next chapter," she said.

Williams has another exciting project coming later this year. She's going to be starring as Miranda Priestly in the upcoming musical "The Devil Wears Prada," based on the successful 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger and 2006 movie adaptation. The musical is set to open at London's Dominion Theatre this October.