Just two months before he died, Toby Keith performed three sold-out shows in Las Vegas.

The 62-year-old, who died on Feb. 5 following a battle with stomach cancer, announced the shows in a YouTube video posted in October and addressed his cancer journey during the short clip.

“It’s been a while. You know what I’ve been doing. I’ve been on the old rollercoaster but almighty’s riding shotgun. He’s letting me drive for some reason,” he said.

Keith described the performances as "kind of rehab shows" and explained that he was ready to get back up on stage after an extended break, which came after he announced in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021.

“(This was the) first time in my whole life I’ve been off over two years. I’ve never been off a year in my whole life,” he said. “Through COVID and cancer, the old devil’s been at me a little bit. I’ve got him by the horns right now. So instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re gonna get the band together.”

On Dec. 28, Keith's YouTube page shared a video that gave a firsthand look at some of the best moments during the Las Vegas performances.

Set to Keith's song, “Big Dog Daddy,” the short clip begins with Keith hugging an array of people and huddling with his team before being introduced on a stage.

The singer’s fans can be seen going wild as he performs his greatest hits, and the musician takes the stage with plenty of energy as he holds a red Solo cup on several occasions.

The clip closes out with a "welcome back" message.

Keith’s website and social media accounts announced his death on Feb. 6.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the message reads. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Following news of Keith's death, fans began to comment on both videos to share their condolences for his loved ones.

"God bless his friends and family," one wrote. Another left the following comment: "Rest in peace TK and prayers and love to the family. Another great voice, talent, and man gone too soon…."

Many fans expressed their own grief in the comments.

"Rest In Peace Toby. I’m so sad," one wrote.

They also took the time to express their gratitude to the musician.

"Thank you for all the great music!" one commented.

Prior to the pandemic and his cancer diagnosis, Keith performed as part of TODAY's Citi Summer Concert Series in 2019.